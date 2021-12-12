Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 133,993 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Athene by 182.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000,000 after acquiring an additional 938,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $79.98 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

