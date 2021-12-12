Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

