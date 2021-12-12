Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of XBiotech worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in XBiotech by 111.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 82,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 42.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 203,157 shares of company stock worth $2,760,552 in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XBiotech stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $355.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.