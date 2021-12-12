West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 867 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of NICE by 29.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 14.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $7,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $303.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.03. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

