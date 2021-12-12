West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.