West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,188,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

