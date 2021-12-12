West Family Investments Inc. Invests $328,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 141,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

ICE opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.66 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

