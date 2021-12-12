West Family Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

