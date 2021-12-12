West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 1,016 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $54.35 on Friday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

