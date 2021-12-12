West Family Investments Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in POSCO during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE PKX opened at $60.07 on Friday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

