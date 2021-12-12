WhiteCoin Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $650.99 million and $10.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004911 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

