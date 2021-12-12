WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001766 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $651.38 million and $10.45 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031919 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

