Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

