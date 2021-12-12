Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.64.
About Whitehaven Coal
