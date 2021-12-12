William Blair Weighs in on AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,151.92 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

