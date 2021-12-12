Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.86

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and traded as low as $30.21. Wilmar International shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 647 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

