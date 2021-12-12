Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Shares Up 0%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

About Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

