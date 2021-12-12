Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $626.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $626.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.81. 281,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

