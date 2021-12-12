World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of WWE opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

