World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
Shares of WWE opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.40.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
