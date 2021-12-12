WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in WPP by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $75.51.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.