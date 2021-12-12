Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $7.33 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $481,042.29 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $7.33 or 0.00014535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.04 or 0.08193410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,381.86 or 0.99877954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

