XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by 478.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

XFLT opened at $9.00 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $101,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

