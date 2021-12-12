Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Xcel Energy worth $114,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

