XGOX (XGOX) Reaches Market Cap of $40,510.24

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,923.66 or 0.98700657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00036967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00759385 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

