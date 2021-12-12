Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 4.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23. 10,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,078,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $934.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,855 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

