Ycash (YEC) Trading Down 12% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $25,834.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00336700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00135824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00089215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002272 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003258 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,888,856 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

