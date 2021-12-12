YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $84,157.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.84 or 0.08256650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.84 or 0.00319798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00921067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00076159 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.61 or 0.00399363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00268517 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

