Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $283,424.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $283,424.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

