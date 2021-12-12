Youdao (NYSE:DAO) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head to Head Analysis

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -27.80% N/A -53.32% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

19.6% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Youdao and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 3.41 -$268.63 million ($1.84) -7.26 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.38 -$205.35 million N/A N/A

17 Education & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Youdao and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 5 1 0 2.17 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $18.68, indicating a potential upside of 39.81%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 977.92%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

Youdao beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

