Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $311.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.70 million and the highest is $321.64 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $249.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $948.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of BE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 3.69. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

