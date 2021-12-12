Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $94.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the highest is $100.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $88.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $372.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,065,775. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 401,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.