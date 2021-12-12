Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $94.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the highest is $100.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $88.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $372.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,594 shares of company stock valued at $9,065,775. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 401,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.