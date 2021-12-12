Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.