Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce $19.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra reported sales of $22.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $77.90 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.80 million, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $98.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $228.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.08. Sientra has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,200 shares of company stock worth $499,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

