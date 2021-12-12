Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $2.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.14. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 61.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

