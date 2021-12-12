Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.07 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $51.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.50 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

IBCP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 72,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.