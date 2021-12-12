Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 378,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

