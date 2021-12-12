Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.38. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,005. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.