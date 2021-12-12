Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.18 Million

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $165.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $518.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 44,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,435,645 shares valued at $68,507,909. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Tuesday. 526,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,208. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

