Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report sales of $113.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $109.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $458.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $464.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $2,072,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 287,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,516. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

