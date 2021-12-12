Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce sales of $124.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $444.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 334,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,141,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 229,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 61,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.