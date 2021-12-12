Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,750%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $32.76. 4,693,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.