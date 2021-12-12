Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.13 Million

Brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report sales of $35.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.25 million and the highest is $36.21 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $14.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $116.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $118.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.22 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,311 shares of company stock worth $11,005,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.