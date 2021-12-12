Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $527.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $454.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

