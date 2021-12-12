Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.72. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

