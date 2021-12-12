Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.56.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

