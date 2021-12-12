Zacks Investment Research Lowers ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.21. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.