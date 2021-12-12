Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Get Tilray alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.32.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Tilray by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.