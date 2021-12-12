Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $1,543,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $905,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

