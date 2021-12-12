Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to “Buy”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

