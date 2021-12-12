Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $321.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

