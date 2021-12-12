Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $614.97

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $614.97 and last traded at $614.62, with a volume of 7530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $597.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $562.85 and its 200 day moving average is $550.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.